Rising Sun Water Fest: Bombay Engineers Club bags maximum gold medals in Rowing events

After the grand opening ceremony of Rising Sun Water Fest on 03 Nov by Hon’ble CM of Meghalaya, today on second day of the event the festivities continued with the same fervour.

Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area, Shillong was the guest of honour on the second day of this gala festival being conducted at Umiam Lake. The day began with exciting rowing finals in both men’s and women’s category.

Rowing events conducted were Single Skull, Double Skull, Coxless Pair, Coxless Four and Ergo 500m. During Rowing events Bombay Engineers Club dominated and bagged maximum gold medals.

The serene waters of Umiam Lake have come alive with colourful sails of different categories of boats. The fleet race continued in the gentle breeze. The different categories of events conducted for sailing were ILCA 6 Open, ILCA 4, Optimist boys, Optimist Girls, Enterprise open and Topper open. Yacht Club Hyderabad outperformed other clubs by winning three gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Master Tavish won the special prize of ‘Most Promising Sailor’ for Sailing a Regatta with just five days of training which indeed is an achievement.

The children from nearby schools and a large gathering of audience added a hue to the gala festivities. Besides star-studded performances by singer Jaonna Jamang, Indian Idol famed Naib Subedar Pawan, YouTube sensation Isha Som band and Cultural Dance performance by 61 Girls Battalion NCC and 2nd Battalion NCC kept the spectators captivated.

Tomorrow the festivities will culminate. The closing ceremony will be graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam and Lt Gen RP Kalita, Army commander of Eastern Command. An airshow, flypast and several other exciting activities are lined up for tomorrow as well.