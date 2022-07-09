FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2022 05:03:21      انڈین آواز

Rishi Sunak announces bid to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of UK

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday launched his bid to become the next UK prime minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation the previous day.

In a campaign video released on Twitter, Sunak said someone has to take grip of the moment and make the right decisions. That’s why I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister.

If 49-year-old Rishi Sunak wins the top seat, he will be first Indian-origin man to be British Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak’s grandparents came from Punjab.

Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, and among the frontrunners for the top job as the contest begins to find a replacement to Boris Johnson.

Sunak was praised for a rescue package for the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, including a jobs retention programme, which prevented mass unemployment.

Sunak’s resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet helped spark an exodus of other ministers, eventually leading to Johnson announcing his decision to step down.

The rules and timetable for the contest to replace Johnson are due to be set out next week by a Conservative Party committee.

However, Sunak is not the only Indian-origin politician in the race to succeed Johnson.

Attorney general Suella Braverman MP was the first to formally declare a leadership bid even before Boris Johnson quit, when she said live on TV on Wednesday night that if there is a leadership contest, she will put her name into the ring.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Sports Ministry  launches revised schemes of Cash Awards, National Welfare and Pension to sportspersons

By  Harpal Singh Bedi  The Union Government on Friday launched revised schemes of Cash Awards, National W ...

Sports Minister reviews India’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sports minister Anurag Thakur reviewed country's preparation for the Commonwe ...

215-member strong contingent to represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India will be represented by the 215-member strong (108 men and 107 women) co ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart