Rijiju inaugurates state of the art training facilities in Bengaluru campus of SAI

AMN

Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated gym complex and modern change room and laid the foundation stone for 330-bedded hostel, upgradation of kitchen and dining hall and synthetic athletics track in the Bengaluru campus of Sports Authority of India today.

Speaking later, he said that sportsmen who bring laurels to the country are our heroes and they deserve the best state of the art training facilities, hostels and nutritious food.

He disclosed that plans are afoot to engage hotel management professionals, chefs and the world’s best coach to provide the best training, good nutritious diet and three star accommodations for our International level athletes. He called upon each State and Union Territory to focus on one sport for better results in Olympic games.

During the event, sportsmen who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics were felicitated by the Minister.

