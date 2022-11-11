FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2022 10:23:54      انڈین آواز

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of 66 to win the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s   Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.Trailing by one shot behind the overnight leader Afshan Fatima,  Ridhima  played steady golf and with three birdies on either side of the course, took her total to 5-under 211 and that enabled her to chalk out five shots win over Afshan.

Ridhima became the third player after Pranavi Urs (5) and Hitaashee Bakshi (2) to win more than once this season. Following her win in the eighth leg of the season at the KGA in Bengaluru, this was Ridhima’s second success of the year. She was also second in the fourth leg at Aamby Valley.

Ridhima moved up to fifth spot on the Hero Order of Merit, while Pranavi Urs, who did not play this week, stayed on top with Hitaashee Bakshi second. Seher Atwal and Gaurika Bishnoi are third and fourth.

For Afshan, who suffered a bogey on the 10th and a double on the 11th for the second day in a row, it was the best result of the current season, but she stays winless since the win in 2018. Afshan aggregated even par 216.

Besides Ridhima, the other player to excel on the final day was Gaurika Bishnoi, who bounced back from her second round 78, as she scored 10 shots better than the second day with a 4-under 68. Gaurika, who had seven birdies against three bogeys, finished third at 2-over 218.

Ridhima and Afshan began the final round with birdies and then Afshan added a second birdie on second to go two shots ahead.

Then Ridhima’s fortunes changed as she birdied third and fourth, while Afshan bogeyed third and parred fourth as both players were now level. The see-saw battle continued as Afshan forged ahead again with a birdie on fifth. 

There was a two-shot swing on the Par-4 sixth, which Ridhima birdied and Afshan bogeyed. Suddenly Ridhima went ahead, and she did not look back after that.

Both players bogeyed the ninth and there was a three-shot swing on the 10th as Ridhima birdied and Afshan dropped a double. That ended Afshan’s hopes even though she managed three birdies against one bogey in the remaining eight holes. Ridhima made no mistakes and instead birdied 14th and 15th and parred the rest for a comfortable five-shot win.

Seher Atwal (72) who started bogey-bogey on the final day, was fourth at 3-over 219, while Saaniya Sharma (70), one of the only three players to have a under par round on the final day, was tied fifth with Hitaashee (74), who had a rough patch in the middle of the round as she bogeyed eighth and ninth and triple bogeyed the 10th.

Jyotsana Singh (74) finished seventh at 5-over 221, while Khushi Khanijau (75) and the top amateur Lavanya Jadon (75) were tied eighth at 7-over 223. Sneha Singh (73) was tenth at 10-over 226.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of ...

T20 World Cup: England to clash with Pakistan in final at Melbourne Cricket ground

AMNIn T20 World Cup Cricket, England will clash with Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket ground on Sund ...

Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Five Indian women pugilists including to fight for gold in finals today

AMN In the Asian Elite Boxing Championships, five Indian women pugilists including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bron ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart