Rhythm in quarterfinals; Four other Indians in Last-16 at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

Giving a power packed   performance, promising pugilist Rhythm thrashed Latvia’s Miks Berzins. to move into the men’s +92kg quarter-finals while the four more Indians including youth Asian champion Vanshaj marched into the Last-16 stage on third day of the Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Rhythm started off the match aggressively and relentless attack from the word go left no room for the opponent to recover as the referees intervened just after a few minutes in the first round to stop the contest and declare the Indian winner of the round-of-16 match.

Earlier  Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) began the day’s proceedings with dominating wins in the men’s Round-of-32. While Jadumani outpunched Azerbaijan’s Amin Mammadzada 5-0, Bharat also thrashed Spanish boxer Ruben Ibanez by a similar margin.

Later, Vanshaj, who hails from Haryana, extended his winning run as he blanked Japan’s Masatake Yoshizumi by unanimous decision in the 63.5kg Last-32 bout. Aman Rathore (67kg) too had an easy outing as he knocked out Puerto Rico Alexis Soto convincingly by 5-0 margin.

Rockey Chaudhary was the lone Indian pugilist to end up on the losing side on Day 3. He lost to Halil Dogru of Turkey by 1-4 in the 80kg category.

Six Indians, including two women, will be in action on the fourth day of the tournament. Nikhil (57kg), Harsh (60kg) and Sahil Chauhan (71kg) will play their respective round-of-32 matches while Mohit (86kg) will play in the Last-16 stage.

Ravina (63kg) and Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg) will fight in the women’s pre-quarterfinals.

