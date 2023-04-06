इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 09:41:31      انڈین آواز
Review meeting of AlUla Declaration held at Abu Dhabi

Today, two official delegations from the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar held their fourth joint meeting in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, to follow up on the implementation of the “AlUla Declaration.” This declaration was issued by the GCC Summit in 2021, which was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leading the UAE delegation was Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, while Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Qatari delegation.The meeting focused on discussing joint mechanisms and procedures to implement the AlUla Declaration. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries and developing joint work that serves their common interests.

The AlUla Declaration, which was signed on January 5, 2021, marked the conclusion of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The declaration resolved the dispute with Qatar and called for unity and the strengthening of relations among GCC countries. It also affirmed the GCC member states’ commitment to achieving coordination and integration in all fields to eventually form a union of states.

