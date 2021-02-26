Retirement age of Tamil Nadu govt employees raised to 60 years

AMN

Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palananiswami announced that the retirement age of State Government employees has been increased from 59 to 60 years.

Making a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly, he said, the order would be applicable to employees of the government and government-aided schools, legal and constitutional bodies, government sectors, local bodies, commissions, boards and unions.

He said, all those who were in service and those who would retire on 31st of May this year, would be covered under the announcement.