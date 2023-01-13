FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2023 03:58:37      انڈین آواز

Retail inflation eases to 12-month low of 5.72%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Retail inflation, based on the consumer price index (CPI), eased to a one-yearlow of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent the previous month. As perthe Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data releasedyesterday, the retail inflation slipped to lowest level since December 2021.Food Price Index dipped to 4.19 percent in December from 4.67 percent inNovember.

The CPI has come below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 percent for the first time in the calendar year 2022. The government has mandatedthe central bank to maintain retail inflation at four per cent with a margin oftwo per cent on either side.

In its December monetary policy meet, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had saidthat RBI would continue its fight against inflation despite the worst being”behind us”, suggesting the central bank was likely to remain hawkishin the near term.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart