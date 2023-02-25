इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2023 10:43:36      انڈین آواز
Results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2023 declared

The results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 have been declared. The examination was conducted on 8th of January for admission to Class 6th and Class 9th in 33 Sainik Schools and 18 newly-approved Sainik Schools. Ministry of Defence in a statement said that over one lakh 79 thousand candidates had appeared in the examination and over one lakh 24 thousand candidates qualified. A total of 25 thousand 837 girls qualified for the admission in class 6th as the admission for them is at Class 6 level.

Score cards of individual candidates are available on National Testing Agency Portal. With an aim to enhance transparency, the admission process including selection of choice of schools by the candidate and allotment of slots for medical examination will be done through e-counselling.

The number of candidates who appeared in the exam has been the highest this year and substantially higher than all previous years. It was also observed that the pass percentage is also higher this year as compared to previous year.


The e-counselling portal has been made live on https://mes.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling. For admission in the first round, a clear window of eight days will be available to the candidates to fill their choices for admission i.e., from March 06-13, 2023. Schedule for subsequent rounds of admission for seats left vacant during Round-I will be published after completion of admissions of Round-I and dates for the same will be published on the e-counselling portal. Candidates must keep themselves updated on the schedule by regularly visiting the portal.

