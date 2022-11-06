FreeCurrencyRates.com

Results declared for by-elections to 7 Assembly Constituencies; BJP wins 4, RJD, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), TRS bag one seat each

AMN

All the results have been declared for the by-elections to seven Assembly Constituencies spread over six states. Out of these, BJP has won four seats while RJD, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and TRS bagged one seat each.

In Uttar Pradesh, Aman Giri of the BJP won the Gola Gokrannath seat in Lakhimpur district while the party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi bagged the Adampur seat in Haryana.

In Odisha as well, BJP’s Suryavanshi Suraj emerged victorious from Dhamnagar seat.

In Bihar, Kusum Devi of BJP has been elected from Gopalganj constituency while RJD candidate Neelam Devi has bagged Mokama seat.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke grabbed the Andheri East seat in Maharashtra.

TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy won from Munogode constituency of Telangana.

By-polls to these constituencies were held on Thursday.

