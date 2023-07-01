इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 02:32:25      انڈین آواز
Restrictions on aid after Cyclone Mocha compounded the dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar: UN

AMN/ WEB DESK

The already dire humanitarian situation on the ground in Myanmar has been compounded by the restrictions imposed by the military government on the delivery of aid in the aftermath of cyclone Mocha. The UN Human Rights office in a report published on Friday, said that Myanmar’s overall humanitarian and human rights situation has deteriorated to alarming levels, as the military has prevented life-saving humanitarian aid from reaching those who desperately need it. Even when humanitarian workers have been permitted access, their ability to deliver aid has been strictly limited and controlled, says the report. 

The restriction on providing aid to the people specially in the west and northwest part of the country affected by the cyclone Mocha has brought further misery and suffering to the people. Aid providers are consistently exposed to risks of arrest, harassment or other mistreatment, or even death, says the report. The UN Human Rights agency pointed out that over 17.6 million people, constituting one third of Myanmar’s total population, are in need of some form of humanitarian assistance. 

It called upon all parties to allow and facilitate unimpeded passage of life-saving relief to all those in need. The UN Human Rights Chief will present the report to the Human Rights Council next week.

