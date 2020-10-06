Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2020 09:49:09      انڈین آواز

Researchers at Jamia develop saliva based testing kit to detect COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Staff Reporter / New Delhi

In a path-breaking discovery, a team of scientists from Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies (MCRAS), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Dr. Mohan C Joshi, Assistant Professor (UGC-FRP &DBT/ Wellcome Trust India Alliance fellow), Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Assistant Professor (UGC-FRP) and Dr. Jawed Iqbal, Ramalingaswami Fellow (DBT), in collaboration with Dr. Rohit Kumar from VMMC (Safdarjung Hospital) and Dr. Gagan Deep Jhingan, CEO of Valerian Chem Ltd has developed RNA extraction free saliva-based detection technology for COVID-19.

The technology is named MI-SEHAT (Mobile Integrated Sensitive Estimation and High- specificity Application for Testing) and can be used as point of care (POC) device for COVID-19 detection in the field with a provision for at-home testing.

Explaining about the new technology Dr Mohan C Joshi of the team said that the smartphone-enabled POC prototype has been developed and validated using synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA, which displays results within an hour without the intervention of a technical expert.

Dr Joshi further said that, in such a difficult time when the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 remains the effective measure to contain and manage the viral spread, cost-effective rapid testing of SARS-CoV-2 RNA remains the gold standard. The available standalone or integrated PCR based detection kit remains confined to the sophisticated instrumental diagnostic laboratory setup and takes minimum 2-3 hr in providing the result with the need for error- prone RNA extraction step.

Ph.D students, MD Iqbal Azmi and Md. Imam Faizan at MCARS, JMI has bench marked all the experiments in the laboratory which has helped the team to develop the prototype.

Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir, Director MCARS, Prof. M. Zulfequar, Dy. Director, Dr. SN. Kazim, and other faculty members in the MCARS also helped in the work and provided valuable feedback and timely assistance.

The team has submitted provisional application for the patent of the new technology at Intellectual Property India Office, Government of India.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said that this technology could be a game-changer in the fight against the global Pandemic. MI-SEHAT is a true example of smart innovation and reflects the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Being a user-friendly technology, MI-SEHAT will encourage home testing thus will restrict interaction and movement of COVID-19 positive patients outside the home. Further, it will reduce exposure of our healthcare professionals to COVID-19 positive patients who are directly or indirectly engaged in testing.

While congratulating the entire team Prof. Akhtar said that JMI is committed towards cutting-edge research and innovation ecosystem within the campus. She applauded the efforts of scientists of the university who have risen up to the occasion to fight the global pandemic and urged them to strive for innovative solutions with societal relevance.

Director MCARS, Prof. M. Zulfequar said that MI-SEHAT will facilitate rapid screening and health-experts intervention in India’s rural setting where the healthcare system is not as robust as urban areas.

Advertise / Subscription

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi Capitals is on the right track; opener Prithvi Shaw

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals in-form opener Prithvi Shaw feels that his team's campaign in ...

Right time for talented women players take up hockey: Striker Navneet Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Navneet Kaur has opined that this is the right time for aspiring ...

Strong Indian squad for the Esports World Championship Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi National champions Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2020), Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and fo ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!