Rescue & relief work on in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa

AMN / NEWS DESK

The Army, Navy and Air Force are working round the clock to rescue the people affected by floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

They are also providing food, water and medical relief to people in flood affected areas. More rescue teams and aircraft are on standby for deployment.

The three Services joined hands with the civil administration and National and State Disaster Management Authorities for relief and rescue operations in three states.

The Indian Army has deployed Task Forces, comprising Infantry, Engineers, Communication,

Recovery and Medical teams in worst-hit Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra.

In Karnataka, seven relief teams were mobilised by the Indian Navy with Naval divers, rubber Gemini boats, life jackets and medical equipment.

The teams evacuated 165 people from Singudda and Bhaire villages near Kadra Dam, while 70 people were evacuated from low lying areas of Kaiga.

Naval Seaking, Advanced Light Helicopters and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters conducted multiple sorties and rescued people marooned due to sudden and sharp rise in the water levels.