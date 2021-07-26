Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2021 03:03:03      انڈین آواز

Rescue & relief work on in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa

AMN / NEWS DESK

The Army, Navy and Air Force are working round the clock to rescue the people affected by floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

They are also providing food, water and medical relief to people in flood affected areas. More rescue teams and aircraft are on standby for deployment.

The three Services joined hands with the civil administration and National and State Disaster Management Authorities for relief and rescue operations in three states.

The Indian Army has deployed Task Forces, comprising Infantry, Engineers, Communication,

Recovery and Medical teams in worst-hit Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra.

In Karnataka, seven relief teams were mobilised by the Indian Navy with Naval divers, rubber Gemini boats, life jackets and medical equipment.

The teams evacuated 165 people from Singudda and Bhaire villages near Kadra Dam, while 70 people were evacuated from low lying areas of Kaiga.

Naval Seaking, Advanced Light Helicopters and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters conducted multiple sorties and rescued people marooned due to sudden and sharp rise in the water levels.

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

