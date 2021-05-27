Rescue operations on as Cyclone leaves trail of destruction in Odisha & West Bengal

AMN / WEB DESK

District administration of the cyclone hit areas in Odisha, have stepped up their relief and restoration efforts. While road communication in many parts of the affected areas in north Odisha have been restored, works related to the electricity and water supply are also in full swing. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made an aerial survey of the affected districts today to assess the extent of the cyclonic damage.

In West Bengal, after the severe cyclone Yaas, high tide due to the full moon or purnima, known as ‘bhora kotal’ further damaged low lying coastal areas last night. Rivers were swollen and resulted in inundation of areas further. People were advised to stay at relief centres and not to return to their homes. Hundreds of villages in the coastal areas of the Sundarbans are submerged.

In East Medinipur, the impact of Yaas left a trail of destruction at tourist places like Digha, Mandarmoni, Tajpur and Shankarpur along with coastal villages. Disaster management personnel are engaged in rescue and relief operations. In places where the water level has been reduced, inmates were seen trying to save their belongings and head towards relief centres.

According to the state administration, relief materials amounting to 10 crores have already been sent to the damaged districts. A Detailed survey is being made and officers of the departments have been asked to submit reports of assessment particularly related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries