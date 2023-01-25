Republic Day Celebrations: Mega event Bharat Parv to be organized at Red Fort from 26-31 Jan

AMN / NEW DELHI

The six-day mega event Bharat Parv will be organized at Red Fort in Delhi from the 26th to the 31st of this month as part of the Republic Day Celebrations.

Union Tourism Ministry said, during the event, some of the best Republic Day Parade tableaux will be showcased. Besides, Cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centres as well as cultural troupes from States and Union Territories, a pan – India Food Court, and Crafts Bazaar with 65 handicraft stalls will also be set up.

The event will be inaugurated on 26th January and will be open to the general public from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Ministry said, from the 27th of January, it will be open to the general public from 12: noon to 10:00 p.m.

Physical event is being organized after a gap of two years at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort.

The event will have a Food Festival, Handicraft mela, folk and tribal dance performances, Performances by cultural troupes, and illumination of Red Fort. Branding and promotion of Dekho Apna Desh, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, G-20, and Mission LIFE will also be undertaken during the event.