इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 10:06:23      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Republic Day Celebrations: Mega event Bharat Parv to be organized at Red Fort from 26-31 Jan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The six-day mega event Bharat Parv will be organized at Red Fort in Delhi from the 26th to the 31st of this month as part of the Republic Day Celebrations.

Union Tourism Ministry said, during the event, some of the best Republic Day Parade tableaux will be showcased. Besides, Cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centres as well as cultural troupes from States and Union Territories, a pan – India Food Court, and Crafts Bazaar with 65 handicraft stalls will also be set up.

The event will be inaugurated on 26th January and will be open to the general public from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Ministry said, from the 27th of January, it will be open to the general public from 12: noon to 10:00 p.m.

Physical event is being organized after a gap of two years at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort.

The event will have a Food Festival, Handicraft mela, folk and tribal dance performances, Performances by cultural troupes, and illumination of Red Fort. Branding and promotion of Dekho Apna Desh, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, G-20, and Mission LIFE will also be undertaken during the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart