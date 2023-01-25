Republic Day 2023: 901 Police personnel awarded with Police Medals

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

On the occasion of the Republic Day, 901 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals. Police Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to 140, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 668 Police personnel.

Union Home Ministry said, among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from Central Reserve Police Force, 31 are from Maharashtra, 25 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine are from Jharkhand, seven are each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and BSF and the remaining from the other States and Union Territories.

Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, preventing crime or arresting criminals. President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty