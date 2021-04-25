Renowned Classical singer Rajan Mishra passes away

AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned Classical singer Rajan Mishra passed away today. He breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over his death. The Prime Minister said, his passing away is an irreparable loss to the art and music world.

Lata Mangeshkar has offered her condolences on the death of the renowned singer. In a tweet she said, her feelings are with his family.

Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) has also shared its condolences. It says, Pandit Rajan Mishra was a legend of Hindustani music. Belonging to the Benaras gharana, Pandit Rajan Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra have performed for both Indian and global audiences for decades now. They have been honoured by the Padma Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and the Gandharva National award for their contribution to the music.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has also expressed condolences over the passing away of noted classical singer Rajan Mishra. Mr Javadekar said the passing away of Rajan Mishra is a big loss to the music world.