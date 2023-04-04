Religious leaders of different faiths appeal for peace in the country

AMN / NEW DELHI

Condemning the recent incidents of violence and riots in different parts of the country on the occasion of the Ram Navami, leader of different faiths have appealed to the people to maintain peace, amity and harmony at all cost.

Demanding immediate action against those responsible for inciting communal violence, religious leaders in a statement have termed these trends of communal incidents and the mindset of people behind it as a big challenge for the country and society.

Calling it a matter of serious concern, inter-faith leaders cautioned that the incidents of violence were damaging mutual love and harmony and weakening the society and the country.

The joint statement said, “It is clearly visible through various videos and clips of the violence that rioters and anti-social elements were fearlessly and openly desecrating and vandalizing religious places while the police and administration seemed to be silent spectators. These incidents of violence have not erupted spontaneously but they seem to be pre-planned.”

Asking the administration to take appropriate and timely steps to maintain peace and law and order, the leaders unanimously demanded immediate action against all people, belonging to any religion or community, who were involved in spreading unrest and violence.

They demanded to stop the people from carrying weapons, sticks, and rods in religious processions of any religion, besides action against persons who raise provocative slogans.

They appealed to the media and journalists to play a positive role in improving the atmosphere of mutual love and harmony in society and cover such incidents in an unbiased manner.

Asking people of all religions to cooperate with each other on the occasion of religious festivals and processions, and respect each other’s religious places, they urged sincere and responsible persons and elders of every society to try to keep mischievous and anti-social elements under control.

The religious leaders called on the responsible people of the society to come out to try to restore mutual amity and make efforts to compensate for damages, collectively and with the help of the government, wherever the recent incidents of violence occurred.

“The diversity of religions and beliefs is the identity and strength of Indian society. The atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation should be strengthened, so that we can put our country on the path of progress and prosperity. We the representatives of all religions pray to God for peace and mutual love in the country.” the statement added.

The joint statement has been signed by:

1) Shri Goswami Sushil Maharaj, founder of Bhartiya Sarva Dharma Sansad

2) Prof. Mohammad Salim Engineer, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

3) Shri Giani Ranjit Singh, Head Granthi (Priest) Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi

4) Father Dr M.D. Thomas, Founder Director of Institute of Harmony and Peace Studies, New Delhi

5) Father Sabestian

6) Sant Veer Singh Hitkari, chairman All India Ravidasiya Dharm Sangathan