Relief and rescue operations intensified in Joshimath

AMN / DEHRADUN

Relief and rescue operations have been intensified in Joshimath town, Uttarakhand following incidents of land subsidence. Chief Secretary Dr. S.S. Sandhu held a meeting with senior Government officials on the situation in Dehradun on Monday.

He directed them to ensure drinking water and other facilities in relief camps, repair broken water pipelines, sewers, and power lines in the affected areas. Dr. Sandhu also directed that people living in the affected area should be shifted to safer places soon.

He said dilapidated buildings should be demolished soon to prevent land subsidence.

Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat also inspected the disaster-affected areas in Joshimath and met the affected people. He said, in this hour of crisis, the government is fully standing with the residents of the city.