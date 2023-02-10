Reliance, TATA announce huge investment in UP

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2023 07:42:50      انڈین آواز
AMN / LUCKNOW

At the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit ( GIS) here some big companies promised to invest huge amount in the state. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) plans to invest further Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next four years, announced Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani.

“Jio will complete the roll out of its 5G network to cover all villages in Uttar Pradesh by December 2023. RIL will create 1 Lakh job , with also set up 10 GW renewable energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh and two new pilot projects (Jio school and Jio-AI-Doctor) announced through jio platforms for affordable education and Healthcare in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh,” said Ambani.

“TATA Sons will build integrated multi-model air cargo (Air India) at Jewar Airport with Zurich Airport,” said TATA Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. In his address, Chandrasekaran said: “We are in a unique situation in India where we will see growth led by infrastructure and consumption.”

TATA Sons announced the Integrated multi- model Air Cargo (Air India) with Zurich Airport to connect Uttar Pradesh with the rest of the country and also as an important destination of the world. He praised PM Narendra Modi for the 360 degree development achieved under his leadership.

Sunil Vachani, Chairman of Dixon Technologies, announced the opening of three more centres of excellence in the state for manufacturing and designing electronic products. Vachani further added that his focus will be on consumer and telecom products, smartwatches, wearables and hearables, and will include the single largest factory for manufacturing 1.2 million refrigerators per year.

Daniel Bircher, Zurich Airport Asia CEO in Global Investors Summit-2023 said: “Jewar International Airport will be a true symbol of Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality.” He further added: “Jewar International Airport will be a lighthouse project which will help Western UP in development, Jewar International Airport will have direct access to Yamuna Expressway; separate access for freight.”

“Jewar International Airport will also be a gateway to ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. He claimed that the cargo hub to be built in the new Jewar international airport will bring down the cost of logistics.

Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day long Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit ( GIS) here. In the opening session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023, many well known businessmen shared their views and investment plans to help UP in achieving $ 1 trillion economy goal by the next five years.
“I can confidently say that India today stands out amongst all of them,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, while addressing the UP Global Investors Summit-2023. He further committed to invest 25,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in the future.

“India is now the fastest growing large economy in the world and is poised to become the 3rd largest economy by 2030. As a global group,we operate in 36 countries,” he said.

