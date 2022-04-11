Registration for Amarnath yatra begins

AMN / WEB DESK

The registration for this year’s Amarnath Yatra will begin today. The pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11. Talking to AIR News, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar said that the registration will start at 446 Branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI across the country.

He said, the pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the shrine board. Nitishwar Kumar said, a Yatri Niwas is being readied in the Ramban district which can accommodate 3600 pilgrims.

The Amarnath Shrine board is expecting a footfall of more than three lakh pilgrims this year. He said, the board has decided to start yatra from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes simultaneously. The shrine board CEO said, only 10,000 pilgrims will be allowed in a day on each route, excluding those travelling by helicopter. Nitishwar Kumar said, the government will introduce an RFID system for pilgrims to track their movement.

Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra has convened a meeting today regarding the media publicity to be given to this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta, CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary, Government of J&K Rohit Kansal, and senior officials from the Central Government including Joint Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Vikram Sahay, Principal Director General (News), All India Radio N Venudhar Reddy, Director General Doordarshan Mayank Agrawal, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau Srinagar, Rajinder Choudhry besides other senior officials will attend the meeting.