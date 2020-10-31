Recovery rate rises to 89.99 per cent in Maharashtra

AMN

In Maharashtra, 7,303 patients were discharged today who were taking treatment for COVID-19 in various hospitals in the State and the recovery rate rose to 89.99 per cent.

So far, 15 lakh 10 thousand 353 patients have been discharged in the State. 5,548 new cases were added to the State tally and there are 1 lakh 23 thousand 585 active cases in the State.

Seventy four COVID deaths were reported and the Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.62 per cent. Currently, 25 lakh 37 thousand 599 people are in home quarantine and 12,342 people in institutional quarantine.