Record export and GST collection reflects revival of Indian economy: Goyal

By ANDALIB AKHTER

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that record export and GST collection were reflections of the revival of the Indian economy. He said, the country’s overall exports are at an all-time high of 675 billion US dollars with a record GST collection of one lakh 68 thousand crore rupees in the last month.

Virtually addressing the inaugural session of the Indian Merchant’s Chamber India Calling Conference in New Delhi today Goyal said, export trends indicate that the country is gradually moving toward becoming a high-class, high-technology manufacturing economy.

Mr. Goyal said, the Government is working to capitalise on the demographic dividend to have investment-driven export-led growth. He said, reduction in corporate tax rates, improving ease of doing business, FDI policy reforms, reduction in compliance burden, and Make in India are some of the initiatives, the Centre has taken to encourage investments, that are showing results.