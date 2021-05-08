1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’
Indonesia records two cases of highly infectious Covid-19 variant
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 May 2021 09:26:33      انڈین آواز

Record 4,187 Covid deaths in India in 24 hours, 4.01 lakh new cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country’s death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

AMN Indian wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women's 50kg after reaching the final ...

Online campaign “Stop Tokyo Olympics” gathers almost 200,000 signatures in past two days

AMN/ WEB DESK As public concerns mount over holding the Tokyo Olympics Games amidst COVID-19 pandemic, an o ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz