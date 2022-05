AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said the recent rise in COVID-19 cases can not be described as the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to AIR News, Additional Director General in ICMR, Samiran Panda said the recent data shows surges of cases are at the district level which can not be extrapolated to the entire state and at the national level. He said this is called a blip which is confined to certain geographical regions.