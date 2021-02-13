Recent developments in Myanmar are matter of deep concern: India

AMN
India has called on the leadership of Myanmar to work together to resolve their differences in a peaceful and constructive manner. Speaking at the 29th special session of the Human Rights Council, Permanent Representative of India to UN, at UNHRC, Indra Mani Pandey, said recent developments in Myanmar are a matter of deep concern as they will affect the progress of democracy in Myanmar.
He asserted that restoring democratic order should be the priority of all stakeholders in Myanmar and International community must lend constructive support to the people of Myanmar. Pandey said India has been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. He said, hopes and aspirations of people of Myanmar have been dealt blow by latest developments and India strongly believes that rule of law must be upheld and detained political leaders be released.
The Permanent Representative of India to the UN said that the right to protest peacefully is an integral part of democratic ethos.