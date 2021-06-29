Rebel forces recapture capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region

AMN/ WEB DESK

Rebel forces have recaptured Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region capital, Mekelle. Residents reported scenes of joy, with fireworks and thousands waving flags. There had been recent reports of renewed fighting between fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and government forces outside Mekelle. But a rapid offensive on Monday led to the unexpected recapture of the city by the rebels.

The Ethiopia government, which took Mekelle in November after rebels rejected political reforms and captured army bases, has now called a humanitarian ceasefire in the region. The fighting between rebels and government has left thousands dead and has pushed 350,000 towards famine. More than two million people have been displaced.