01 Dec 2022

Delhi liquor policy case: TRS Kavitha ready to cooperate with agencies, slams BJP

AMN / WEB DESK

Kavitha, who is Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR’s daughter, said she was not afraid of being arrested as long as the people of the state are with her.

She was reacting to reports that her name was mentioned in a remand report by the Enforcement Directorate on one of the accused-Amit Arora- in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it,” Kavitha said.

Alleging that BJP has toppled eight democratically elected state governments and snatched power through backdoor politics, she dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep her and other leaders in jail.

“I request Modi that this attitude has to be changed. It is not possible to win elections by using the ED and CBI. It is very difficult with people of Telangana who are cleverer.

If you say that you will keep us in jail, do it. What will happen? There is nothing to be scared of. Will you hang us? At the most you will keep us in jail. That’s all,” she said.

Kavitha said it has become a regular practice to send agencies such as ED and CBI to poll-bound states. Telangana is slated to go for Assembly polls November or December next year.

She said as long as TRS Party works for the people’s welfare nothing will happen.

TRS party workers gathered in large numbers at her residence expressing solidarity.

“As per the investigation carried so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group, called south group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora,” the ED said, adding Amit Arora “disclosed” this during the recording of his statement.

Officials identified Kavitha as the MLC daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

