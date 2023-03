AMN

Re-polls are on at 4 polling booths under 4 constituencies in Nagaland. These polling stations are New Colony, Pangti, Jaboka and Pathso East Wing. These polling booths come under Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit and Thonoknyu constituencies.

Polling will conclude at 4 pm. Nagaland recorded nearly 86 per cent polling yesterday. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be held at all the 16 districts tomorrow, March 2. The ECI has deployed counting observers along with general observers for tomorrow.