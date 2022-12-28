heater
RBI releases web publication entitled ‘Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2021-22’ covering activities of banking sector

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank released its web publication entitled ‘Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2021-22’ covering the activities of the Indian banking sector yesterday.

The publication presents entity-wise information on major items of liabilities and assets along with their maturity profile; income and expenses; select financial ratios, number of employees, and details of priority sector advances for scheduled commercial banks excluding regional rural banks. In addition, capital-to-risk-weighted asset ratios, non-performing assets, exposure to sensitive sectors, contingent liabilities, and unclaimed deposits are included. State-wise distribution of consolidated balance sheet of rural cooperative banks are also presented.

The publication can be accessed on the RBI website through the link ‘Time Series Publications’ under the Database on Indian Economy. (https://dbie.rbi.org.in), where the time series on all variables have been updated up to 2021-22.

