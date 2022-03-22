FreeCurrencyRates.com

RBI releases admit card for RBI Assistant post on official website

WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of RBI Assistant. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download the Preliminary exam admit card from the official website – rbi.org.in.

Candidates should carry their admit cards to the exam centre, as the ones without a call letter will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, Said RBI. It is also advised to check all the personal and other details given in the admit card for any spelling or factual errors.

RBI further instructed that those who qualify for the preliminary round will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in May 2022.

