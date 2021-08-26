UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2021 04:48:27      انڈین آواز

RBI permits card-tokenisation services in a bid to make card transactions more safe

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Reserve Bank of India has permitted authorised card networks to offer card tokenisation services to any token requestor in a bid to make card transactions more safe, secure and convenient for the users. In a notification issued yesterday, RBI said that it has provided the facility to interested card holders only for their mobile phones and tablets.

The central bank noticed that there has been an uptake in the volume of tokenised card transactions during the recent months and on a review of the framework and keeping in view stakeholders feedback, RBI decided to extend the scope of tokenisation to include consumer devices – laptops, desktops, wearables (wrist watches, bands, etc.) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mohammedan Sporting to face Indian Air Force in opener of the Durand Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Mohammedan Sporting Club - the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup - will take on Indi ...

Muskan, Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon in the finals at ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 25 August:  Promising youngster  Muskan displayed her brilliant form ...

It is overwhelming to be nominated FIH Rising Star of the Year; Midfielder Vivek Prasad

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, shortlisted for the FIH Rising Star of the Year A ...

خبرنامہ

آزادی کی تاریخ میں جن کا دوکوڑی کا بھی حصہ نہیں وہ ملک کو بربادکررہے ہیں:مولانا ارشد مدنی

مظفرنگر فساد متاثرین کی بازآبادکاری   نئی دہلی،25/اگست 2021:ص ...

سڑک تحفظ کی نگرانی اورنفاذ کے لئے نوٹی فیکیشن

FILE PHOTO نئی دہلی، سڑک ، ٹرانسپورٹ اورشاہراہوں کی وزارت نے 1 ...

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz