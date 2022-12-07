FreeCurrencyRates.com

RBI Monetary Policy: Worst of inflation behind us, but no room for complacency, says Governor

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts GDP forecast to 6.8%

AMN / WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank of India today announced a 35-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 6.25 per cent. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to raise the rate to bring elevated inflation back towards its target of 4 per cent, governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The six-member MPC, which held its bi-monthly policy meeting from December 5 to 7, remained focused on withdrawing accommodation.

Summary of MPC Announcements made by Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • RBI MPC increases repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent
  • MPC voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation
  • Inflation expected to be above 4 percent in the next 12 months
  • GDP growth forecast for FY23 lowered to 6.8 percent from 7 percent
  • CPI inflation forecast for FY23 retained at 6.7 percent

The MPC’s rate action was not unanimous, with 5 out of 6 members voting for the rate hike. The decision on the stance was also not unanimous, with 4 out of six members voting for the retention of the stance.

The Standing Deposit Facility rate – which represents the floor of the interest rate corridor, is now 35 bps higher at 6 per cent. The Marginal Standing Facility rate, which is the upper band of the interest rate corridor, has also been increased by 35 bps to 6.50 per cent.

