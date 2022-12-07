RBI Monetary Policy: Worst of inflation behind us, but no room for complacency, says Governor

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts GDP forecast to 6.8%

AMN / WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank of India today announced a 35-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 6.25 per cent. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to raise the rate to bring elevated inflation back towards its target of 4 per cent, governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The six-member MPC, which held its bi-monthly policy meeting from December 5 to 7, remained focused on withdrawing accommodation.

Summary of MPC Announcements made by Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent

MPC voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation

Inflation expected to be above 4 percent in the next 12 months

GDP growth forecast for FY23 lowered to 6.8 percent from 7 percent

CPI inflation forecast for FY23 retained at 6.7 percent



The MPC’s rate action was not unanimous, with 5 out of 6 members voting for the rate hike. The decision on the stance was also not unanimous, with 4 out of six members voting for the retention of the stance.

The Standing Deposit Facility rate – which represents the floor of the interest rate corridor, is now 35 bps higher at 6 per cent. The Marginal Standing Facility rate, which is the upper band of the interest rate corridor, has also been increased by 35 bps to 6.50 per cent.