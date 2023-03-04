इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 06:14:28      انڈین آواز
RBI imposes Rs 3.06 Crore penalty on Amazon Pay (India)

Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of three crore six lakh sixty six thousand rupees on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited for non-compliance of certain directions related to Prepaid Payment Instruments and Know Your Customer.

Accordingly, a notice was issued and decision to impose the penalty was taken after considering the entity’s response. In a press release, RBI said that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers.

خبرنامہ

آب وہوا کی تبدیلی، دہشت گردی اور منشیات کو کنٹرول کرنے میں مضبوط بین الاقوامی تعاون پر زور: جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ

آج نئی دلّی میں منعقدہ جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ کی میٹنگ میں، آب ...

بی جے پی اتحادیوں نے تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں دوبارہ اقتدار حاصل کرلیا ہے۔

بی جے پی اتحاد تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں پھر سے اقتدار میں آگ ...

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

