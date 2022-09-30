RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points

AMN / WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 % on Friday in a bid to curb inflation. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this hike after the meeting with Monetary Policy Committee.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising of three members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90% with a five out of six majority.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate were also increased by the same quantum to 5.65%and 6.15%, respectively.

What Economists Said About RBI’s 50 Basis Point Rate Hike

India’s annual retail inflation rate accelerated to 7% in August.

India’s annual retail inflation rate accelerated to 7% in August, driven by a surge in food prices, and has stayed above the RBI’s mandated 2-6% target band for eight consecutive months.

Highlights of RBI’s monetary policy

Benchmark interest rate hiked by 50 basis points to 3-year high at 5.90 per cent.

Economic growth projection for FY23 cut to 7% from 7.2% estimated in August.

GDP expected to grow at 6.3% in September quarter, 4.6% each in December and March quarters.

Inflation projection retained at 6.7% for ongoing fiscal year (FY23).

Inflation to remain above upper tolerance limit of 6% till December.

Average crude oil price for Indian basket expected at $100 per barrel.

RBI to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative monetary policy stance to check prices.

RBI says rupee movement orderly against US dollar; depreciated only 7.4% this year till September 28.

RBI does not have a fixed exchange rate for rupee; intervenes in market to curb excessive volatility.

Forex reserve down at $537.5 billion as of September 23 this year.

The central bank confident of financing external sector deficit.

World in midst of third major shock from aggressive monetary tightening by central banks, Indian economy resilient.

Merchandise exports affected due to external factors, private consumption picking up.

Recent correction in global crude oil prices if sustained may provide relief from inflation.

Bank credit has grown at accelerated pace of 16.2%.

Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on December 5-7.