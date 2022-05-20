FreeCurrencyRates.com

RBI approves transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus to Central Government for 2021-22

AMN / WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the transfer of 30,307 crore rupees as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2021-22.

According to an official press release, the 596th Meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held in Mumbai today under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, wherein the board approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the said year.

Besides discussing the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments, the board also decided to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 per cent.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board, Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Ms. Revathy Iyer and Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting. Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth and Secretary of Department of Financial Services Sanjay Malhotra also attended the meeting.

