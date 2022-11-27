FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ravina wins gold in Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships

AMN/ WEB DESK

in boxing, reigning Asian champion Ravina won gold in her final bout as India ended the Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships with 11 medals in La Nucia, Spain. In the 63kg category final, the Indian pugilist beat Megan deCler of Netherlands 4-3 by split decision after the bout was reviewed. In the other final, Kirti lost 0-5 to European youth champion Cliona Elizabeth D’Arcy of Ireland in the 81 plus kg category, to settle for a silver.

India was a dominant force at the event as the 25-member team bagged 11 medals including four gold, three silver and four bronze. Overall, 17 Indians had qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament which was more than any other country in this edition.

The women pugilists’ total tally of eight medals was the highest among all countries at this year’s edition of the championships followed by Kazakhstan’s 5 and Uzbekistan’s 4.

