Ravidas Jayanti being celebrated in different parts of India

AMN / WEB DESK

Ravidas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, is being celebrated across the country today. Sant Ravidas was a 14th century saint and founder of Bhakti movement in North India. Lakhs of people converge at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir, Seer Goverdhanpur in Varanasi to celebrate his anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. In his message, the President said Guru Ravidas was a great saint, poet and social reformer who tried to eradicate the social evils and bring about harmony in the society through his devotional songs.

He is considered a leading poet saint of the Bhakti Movement. Mr Kovind said Guru Ravidas tried to inculcate the feeling of mutual love and equality among the people. He added that his teachings of peace and fraternity are even more relevant today. He asked people to pledge to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidas and contribute in building a society based on equality and harmony.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on his Jayanti. Mr. Naidu has said that Guru Ravidas Ji was a strong proponent of equality and gender parity and he spread the message of unity and social harmony through his writings. Mr. Naidu said that his emphasis on universal brotherhood has eternal relevance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Karol Bagh, Delhi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. Mr Modi took part in Shabad Kirtan at the temple and prayed for the welfare of the people. In a tweet yesterday, Mr Modi said the way Guru Ravidas dedicated his life to eliminate evil practices like caste and untouchability from the society is inspiring for everyone. He stated that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and every scheme. Mr Modi also said that the construction work in the memory of Guru Ravidas in Kashi is progressing with full grandeur in Kashi.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary today. In a tweet, Mr Shah said Guru Ravidas showed the path of welfare of mankind by awakening spiritual consciousness in the society with his thoughts and creations. He said the saint’s message of unity and equality will always guide people. Mr Shah added that government is working to raise the standard of living of every section of the society.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, the Minister said Sant Ravidas had always emphasized on human unity and equality in his writing style and compositions. He added that the saint’s message of equality, goodwill and compassion will continue to inspire everyone for ages.