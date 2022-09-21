Ratan Tata, K T Thomas among newly appointed trustees of PM CARES Fund

AMN / WEB DESK

Prominent personalities, including industrialist and TATA Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas, and former deputy Lok Sabha speaker Kariya Munda have been nominated as trustees of the PM CARES Fund, the government said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Former Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi, former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and Teach for India co-founder Anand Shah have been nominated into the advisory board of the Fund.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the board of trustees meeting that was attended by the newly appointed members, along with Union home minister Amit Shah and finance minister Nirmala Sitharman.

“Prime Minister welcomed the trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Sitharaman and Shah are the other trustees.