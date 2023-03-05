इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 01:51:30      انڈین آواز
Ranbir Kapoor ‘scared to talk about’ love for his daughter

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ranbir Kapoor during a recent interview, the actor spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born in November last year. Ranbir said he was ‘scared to talk about’ his love for her, adding that the ‘amount of joy and gratefulness’ that he feels about having her in his life, does not compare to anything else – ‘be it any person, any movie, or anything professionally’.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022. Speaking about Raha, Ranbir shared his fears about being a father, in a recent interview.
“Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally,” Ranbir told BBC in a recent interview about his daughter Raha Kapoor.

