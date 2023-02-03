Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti are not scriptures of weak and neglected sections: Mayawati

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the controversy over Ramcharitmanas, Bahuhan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati Friday said that “The scriptures of the weak and neglected sections of the country are not Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti, etc. but it is the Indian Constitution in which Baba Saheb has given them the identities of SC, ST, OBC rather than Shudras. Don’t insult by calling them Shudra and don’t defy the Constitution.”

1. देश में कमजोर व उपेक्षित वर्गों का रामचरितमानस व मनुस्मृति आदि ग्रंथ नहीं बल्कि भारतीय संविधान है जिसमें बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर ने इनको शूद्रों की नहीं बल्कि एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी की संज्ञा दी है। अतः इन्हें शूद्र कहकर सपा इनका अपमान न करे तथा न ही संविधान की अवहेलना करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 3, 2023

In a series of tweets, she further said, while the BSP is known as a party which values the self-respect of SCs, STs, OBCs, Muslims and other religious minorities in the country, Congress, BJP and the Samajwadi Party were known only for exploitation, injustice and neglect of great saints, gurus and people born into these classes.

BSP supremo Mayawati also slammed the Samajwadi Party reminding the Samajwadi leaders about the attack on her in 1995 purported to be carried out by the SP. The BSP leader asked the SP to stop insulting the Dalits by calling them Shudra.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reacting for the first time to the Ramcharitramanas controversy raked up by the SP leaders, alleged that it was an effort to derail the development programmes initiated by the BJP Government in the state.

Yogi said such issues should be ignored rejected by the people. Political leaders are trying to rake up such issues for their vested interests. “These people should not be given any importance,” he added.

Earlier, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya had demanded a ban on certain portion of Ramcharitmanas as it insults backwards and dalits. His statement was supported by his party leaders and even president Akhilesh Yadav.

Recently, the SP had erected hoardings asking people to call themselves Shudras to support their stand on Ramcharitramanas.