Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, First Roza on Thursday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan has announced that the Ramadan moon was sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Thursday (March 23 ).

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar on Wednesday evening.

The announcement was made hours after the session began at 5pm in Peshawar, while the moon wasn’t cited in Peshawar due to cloudy weather it was seen in several other areas of the country.

Addressing the press conference, Maulana Azad said that the committee received moon sighting testimonies from a number of places in the country, including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Swabi, Qila Saifullah and Mardan.