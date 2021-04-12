Ramadan 2021 will start on April 13 in Saudi Arabia, other gulf countries

Ramazan

RIYADH

The first day of Ramadan will be on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Monday.

The crescent department held a meeting on Shaban 30, according to the Umm Al-Qura lunar calendar, to sight the new moon.

The decision was made following careful review and after a number of witnesses also confirmed the sighting.

The Supreme Court extended its wishes to King Salman, the crown prince, citizens and residents, and all Muslims on the advent of Muslim holy month.

This will be the second year when Ramadan will be observed under coronavirus pandemic precautions.