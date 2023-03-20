Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav sworn-in as Vice President of Nepal

WEB DESK

In Nepal, newly elected Vice-President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav today took the oath of office and assumed charge in a special ceremony in Kathmandu.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Speaker Debraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chair Ganesh Timilsina, former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav and outgoing Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun were also present on the occasion.

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav was the founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum and had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement in 2007. He was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the polls

held last November. Bara 2 is one of four parliamentary constituencies of Bara District in Nepal.