इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 08:23:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav sworn-in as Vice President of Nepal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Nepal, newly elected Vice-President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav today took the oath of office and assumed charge in a special ceremony in Kathmandu.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Speaker Debraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chair Ganesh Timilsina, former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav and outgoing Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun were also present on the occasion.

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav was the founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum and had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement in 2007. He was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the polls

held last November. Bara 2 is one of four parliamentary constituencies of Bara District in Nepal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart