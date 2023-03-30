Ram Navami being celebrated in several parts of India

Ram Navami is being celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm in several parts of the country today. The festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month.



President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings to the fellow citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami. In a message, the President said that celebrated as the birth anniversary Lord Ram, the festival teaches the message of selfless service.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint and determination will remain the inspiration of humanity in every era.