Ram Navami being celebrated across India

President, Vice Prez, PM greet nation on the occasion

Ram Navami is being celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm in different parts of the country today. The festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Prior to Ram Navami, Hindus observe a fast for nine days (Navratri) leading up to the festival.

President Ram Nath Kovind has extended greetings and best wishes to all citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami. In his message, Mr Kovind said that Ram Navami is an auspicious occasion to recall the ideals of Lord Ram and apply them in our lives.

He said Lord Ram’s life inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness and fraternity. The President urged all citizens to follow the path shown by Lord Ram and resolve to build a glorious nation.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the occasion of Ram Navami. In his message, Mr Naidu said, in the Indian tradition, Lord Rama personifies the virtues of righteousness, courage and compassion. His life is synonymous with the principles of truth, justice, respect for elders and love for all human beings.

He said, the ‘Maryada Purushottama’ is revered as an ideal king, an obedient son, an affectionate brother and a role model in the truest sense. Mr Naidu said, Lord Rama’s life continues to inspire people to uphold his noble ideals and high moral values.
The Vice President hoped that this Ram Navami wil bring peace and happiness in the lives of people and illuminate their path with the eternal values espoused by Lord Rama.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Ram Navami. In a tweet, he said, may everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram.

