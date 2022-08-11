Raksha Bandhan being celebrated across India

AMN / WEB DESK

Raksha Bandhan, the festival of a special bond between brothers and sisters, is being celebrated in different parts of India today the country. On this occasion, sisters tie colorful rakhi around the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health, and well-being. In return, brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters and present them gifts.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In her message, Ms Murmu said, Raksha Bandhan is an expression of love and affection of sisters for their brothers. She said, it is also an occasion to reiterate the unbreakable bond between Brother and sisters. Ms. Murmu said, Raksha Bandhan symbolizes spontaneous love and reciprocity and also brings people closer. She hoped that this festival of mutual trust between brothers and sisters, encourage harmony and respect for women in society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also conveyed greetings to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.