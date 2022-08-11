FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2022 12:57:44      انڈین آواز

Raksha Bandhan being celebrated across India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Raksha Bandhan, the festival of a special bond between brothers and sisters, is being celebrated in different parts of India today the country. On this occasion, sisters tie colorful rakhi around the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health, and well-being. In return, brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters and present them gifts.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In her message, Ms Murmu said, Raksha Bandhan is an expression of love and affection of sisters for their brothers. She said, it is also an occasion to reiterate the unbreakable bond between Brother and sisters. Ms. Murmu said, Raksha Bandhan symbolizes spontaneous love and reciprocity and also brings people closer. She hoped that this festival of mutual trust between brothers and sisters, encourage harmony and respect for women in society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also conveyed greetings to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

Serena Williams announces retirement from professional tennis

AMN/ WEB DESK American tennis legend Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has announced tha ...

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart