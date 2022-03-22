FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2022 11:19:37      انڈین آواز

Rajya Sabha witnesses adjournments over price rise

Staff Reporter

 Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments today after uproar by Opposition parties over price rise. The Upper House was adjourned till 12 Noon following Opposition uproar over the issue. When House met at noon, similar noisy scenes continued. Following this, the House was adjourned till 2 PM amid the din. Earlier, Rajya Sabha observed silence as a mark of respect for those who died in China Eastern Airlines crash yesterday. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, the loss of precious lives in the crash is painful. 

Meanwhile Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said World Water Day is being observed today to highlight the importance of fresh water resources and their sustainable management. Addressing the House this morning, Mr. Naidu said this year, the UN theme for World Water Day is Groundwater – Making the Invisible Visible. He said the focus is on ground water which exists as an invisible resource but impacts every life. Mr Naidu said sustenance of life on this planet depends on ground water to a large extent. With ever-growing population, urbanization, and industrialization, he added that the demand for water has increased manifold. He stressed the importance of conserving groundwater.

