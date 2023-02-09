Rajya Sabha witnesses adjournments over BJP’s protest against Opposition’s ruckus

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day following BJP members’ protest against the Opposition’s ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the President’s Address to a joint sitting of the Parliament. The House was adjourned till 4:30 PM at first, following noisy scenes. After Mr. Modi’s reply, when the House was taking up a discussion on Union Budget 2023-24, BJP members, objecting to the conduct of opposition members, created noisy scenes. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged for order in the House but the treasury bench members continued with their protest, leading to adjournment of the House till 4:30 PM. Later, when the House reassembled, similar scenes were witnessed and it was adjourned till 5:15 PM and then for the day.