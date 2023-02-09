इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2023 11:53:08      انڈین آواز
Rajya Sabha witnesses adjournments over BJP’s protest against Opposition’s ruckus

Published On:

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day following BJP members’ protest against the Opposition’s ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the President’s Address to a joint sitting of the Parliament. The House was adjourned till 4:30 PM at first, following noisy scenes. After Mr. Modi’s reply, when the House was taking up a discussion on Union Budget 2023-24, BJP members, objecting to the conduct of opposition members, created noisy scenes. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged for order in the House but the treasury bench members continued with their protest, leading to adjournment of the House till 4:30 PM. Later, when the House reassembled, similar scenes were witnessed and it was adjourned till 5:15 PM and then for the day.   

خبرنامہ

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

