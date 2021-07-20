Rajya Sabha takes up discussion on COVID situation

Staff Reporter

Rajya Sabha today took up the discussion on COVID-19 situation. Participating in the discussion Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the efforts of COVID Warriors including doctors and health care workers. Mr Kharge highlighted the plight of the people during the pandemic. He also criticized the government for mishandling the situation.

Earlier, while initiating the discussion, Swapan Dasgupta of BJP lauded the government’s welfare measures including free ration to people. He also talked about massive vaccination drive against COVID. Saying country’s economy is resilient, Mr Dasgupta said it has helped in tackling the pandemic challenges.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the house met after second adjournment at 1 P.M., YSR Congress members trooped to the well demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal urged the agitating members to allow the house to take up discussion on COVID-19 pandemic saying it is an important issue which has affected the entire world.

Amid noisy scenes, the house took up discussion on COVID-19 situation. YSR Congress members continued their protest which forced a brief adjournment of the House till 1.34 P.M.

Earlier, when the house met after first adjournment at 12 noon, members from Congress, TMC, DMK and others again pressed their adjournment motions over Pegasus snooping and other issues and trooped into the well. RJD, Shiv Sena, Left and other Opposition members were also on their feet. YSR Congress members were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Amid pandemonium, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, there is an agreement between Government and Opposition to take up discussion COVID-19 situation at 1 P.M. He repeatedly asked for order in the house but in vain. Later, the house was adjourned till 1 P.M.

In the morning, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu disallowed the motions saying there were 17 adjournment motions yesterday and today 15 such motions have been given. He wondered how the chair can allow them at the same time. Congress leader Anand Sharma said, the matter is related to national security and it should be allowed to raise in the house. Congress, TMC, DMK and others came into the well which forced the adjournment of the house till noon.